Free coffee for drivers in Louth today to help fight fatigue

This Easter Bank Holiday Weekend the Road Safety Authority and participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee to drivers to help combat driver fatigue. The offer is available from 2pm to 8pm today Friday 15 and Monday 18 April.

Meanwhile, Louth County Council has joined An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) in an appeal for road safety over the Easter Bank Holiday. RSA and An Garda Síochána today launched their Easter Bank Holiday Road Safety Appeal as year-to-date road deaths have almost doubled, they say.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána say they are issuing an urgent road safety appeal to all road users to slow down, wear seatbelts, not to drive when impaired, or distracted – particularly by illegally using your phone while driving –, or when tired. Also, watch out for vulnerable road users over this Easter Bank Holiday weekend. It should be borne in mind by us all, that this appeal follows an extremely worrying increase in road deaths so far in 2022.

Provisional figures from An Garda Síochána show that 50 people have lost their lives on Irish roads to date this year compared to 27 up to the same date last year. This is 23 more unnecessary deaths and heartache for families and friends and represents an almost doubling of last year’s figure.

While the RSA and An Garda Síochána have issued a general appeal for road users to take greater care on the road this Easter Bank Holiday there will also be focus on drug driving. An Garda Síochána figures for the full year 2021 saw over 3,300 arrests for Drug-Driving. The number of arrests in 2022, up to 31 March, is 768.