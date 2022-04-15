Dundalk Gardai investigate bin fires

Image Credit: Costcutter Dundalk Facebook page
Gardai in Dundalk are investigating the circumstances surrounding a number of commercial bin fires in the town during the early hours of the morning.
It is believed the incident occurred outside the Costcutter shop in the town.
In a statement Gardai said:
"Gardaí attended an incident involving a number of commercial bins on fire on Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, Co Louth at approximately 1:50am today, Friday, 15th April 2022.
"No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
"Investigations ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.