15 Apr 2022

US ambassador to Ireland pays visit to Cooley Peninsula

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin

Members of the White, Finnegan and McKevitt families - distant cousins of President Joe Biden (PICS: Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula Facebook page)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

The current US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, visited the Cooley Peninsula this week, where she visited Lily Finnegan's pub - once owned by President Joe Biden's ancestors. 

As well as visiting Lily Finnegan's, Ambassador Cronin had dinner in Fitzpatricks Bar & Restaurant and paid a visit to Kilwirra where some of Joe Biden's relations are buried. Reports say that "Ambassador Cronin received a great Irish welcome and was presented with a bottle of Teelings whiskey, cake and other presents."

The Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula Facebook page shared details along with some photos of the event. See below for more:

