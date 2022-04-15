US ambassador to Ireland pays visit to Cooley Peninsula

Members of the White, Finnegan and McKevitt families - distant cousins of President Joe Biden (PICS: Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula Facebook page)
The current US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, visited the Cooley Peninsula this week, where she visited Lily Finnegan's pub - once owned by President Joe Biden's ancestors.
As well as visiting Lily Finnegan's, Ambassador Cronin had dinner in Fitzpatricks Bar & Restaurant and paid a visit to Kilwirra where some of Joe Biden's relations are buried. Reports say that "Ambassador Cronin received a great Irish welcome and was presented with a bottle of Teelings whiskey, cake and other presents."
The Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula Facebook page shared details along with some photos of the event. See below for more:
