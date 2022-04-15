Louth TD hopeful new measures will address dental care for medical card holders

Louth TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said he is hopeful that new measures approved this week will address the void in dental care services for medical card holders in the Dental Treatment Services Scheme. The Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) provides dental care, free of charge to medical card holders aged 16 and over. These services are provided by independent dental practitioners who have a contract with the HSE.

Speaking following the announcement of the new measures, Deputy O'Dowd said, "the Minister for Health has confirmed increases in the fees payable to contracted dentists for a number of items, including examinations and fillings. The reintroduction of the Scale and Polish for medical card patients has also been approved which is an important step and long overdue.

Deputy O'Dowd continued,"I have been campaigning on this for some time and on multiple occasions I made it very clear to the Taoiseach and Minister for Health that further investment was required urgently. My previous questioning to the HSE led to the publication of figures in November that 66% of Dentists had withdrawn from Medical Card Scheme in Louth and Meath since 2019 which showed the sheer extent of the crisis unfolding. We now need dentists to re-engage with the scheme so we can make sure medical card holders have access to basic dentistry services."

The Fine Gael TD added, “the Minister has also confirmed a root-and-branch review of the Dental Treatment Services Scheme to align the Scheme with the National Oral Health Policy will be undertaken."