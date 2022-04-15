Search

15 Apr 2022

Louth TD hopeful new measures will address dental care for medical card holders

New measures approved this week

Louth TD hopeful new measures will address dental care for medical card holders

Louth TD hopeful new measures will address dental care for medical card holders

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Louth TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said he is hopeful that new measures approved this week will address the void in dental care services for medical card holders in the Dental Treatment Services Scheme. The Dental  Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) provides dental care, free of charge to medical card holders aged 16 and over. These services are provided by independent dental practitioners who have a contract with the HSE. 

Speaking following the announcement of the new measures, Deputy O'Dowd said, "the Minister for Health has confirmed increases in the fees payable to contracted dentists for a number of items, including examinations and fillings. The reintroduction of the Scale and Polish for medical card patients has also been approved which is an important step and long overdue.

Deputy O'Dowd continued,"I have been campaigning on this for some time and on multiple occasions I made it very clear to the Taoiseach and Minister for Health that further investment was required urgently. My previous questioning to the HSE led to the publication of figures in November that 66% of Dentists had withdrawn from Medical Card Scheme in Louth and Meath since 2019 which showed the sheer extent of the crisis unfolding. We now need dentists to re-engage with the scheme so we can make sure medical card holders have access to basic dentistry services."

The Fine Gael TD added, “the Minister has also confirmed a root-and-branch review of the Dental Treatment Services Scheme to align the Scheme with the National Oral Health Policy will be undertaken."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media