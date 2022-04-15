Almost 500 litter enforcement investigations in Louth so far this year
Louth County Council carried out 495 litter enforcement investigation in the first three months of this year, with 137 carried out in March, according to details released by the local authority this month.
99 litter fines were issued in the county between January and March, five of which were for dog fouling. Of the 99 fines issued, 45 were in January, with five of these fines issued in the Dundalk urban area, 22 in Drogheda urban area and 18 in the remaining county wide area. In February, a total of 25 fines were issued, 12 in the Dundalk urban area, seven in the Drogheda urban area and six in the remaining county wide area.
In March a total of 29 fines were issued. Of these fines, 14 were issued in the Dundalk urban area, 12 in the Drogheda urban area and three in the remaining county wide area. There was also three fines issued for dog fouling in March.
