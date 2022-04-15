Charged with assaulting a man at a house party in Dundalk

A man who told gardaí who came upon him with a bloodied face that he had fallen and hit a kerb, later presented himself at the Garda station to say he had been assaulted at a house party, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Dean Reid (27) with an address at Beau Park, The Loakers, Blackrock was charged with assault causing harm arising out of the incident at Clontygora Court, Dundalk on December 12th 2020.

The court heard last Wednesday that two days after his encounter with the gardai, the injured party had called to Dundalk Garda Station to report that he had been assaulted and named the defendant as his assailant.

Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said the victim had a bruised lip and lacerations to his left eye brow and the bridge of his nose.

In evidence, the man said it was the first time he had met Dean Reid.

He told how he has been left with a scar on his forehead and he's been left with anxiety.

He added he was scared to go to the shop near Oriel Park “in case I'm jumped or assaulted”.

The Defence solicitor said there had been a perception of the injured party causing an 'irritation' and something inappropriate had happened and his client had struck the victim, but stressed that it was accepted that there wasn't anything untoward involving the complainant.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan in putting the case back to May 18th for compensation to be paid.

She added it was a totally unprovoked attack which had a serious effect on the victim.