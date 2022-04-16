Dundalk Golf Notes: Clem Walshe to the fore in major Scratch Cup

DUNDALK LADIES

Qualifying for the Clarke Salver and Tempest Dish matchplay competitions was played on Saturday April 2 and Tuesday April 5.

The best score of the competition was recorded by Ruth Connolly. Ruth shot 45 points to win Division 1 by a clear margin. She went out in 21 points, which included two pars and a birdie on the ninth hole. She came home in a superb 24 points, which included five pars.

Great scores were returned in all divisions. Teresa Oakes won Division 2 on countback with 39 points and Mary Meegan won Division 3 with 38 points. Preparations continue for the upcoming interclub matches.

Saturday April 2 & Tuesday April 5 - Ladies 18 Hole Stableford - Clarke Salver &Tempest Dish Qualifiers -Division 1: Ruth Connolly (22) 45pts, Mary Sinton (18) 37pts, Ellen McEneaney (10) 36pts.

Division 2: Teresa Oakes (28) 39pts, Bernie Prendergast (25) 39pts, Rita Moriarty (26) 38pts. Division 3: Mary Meegan (44) 38pts, Mary Smyth (34) 37pts, Noreen Mullins (35) 33pts. 9 Hole Competition: Marcella Carr 19pts, Kathryn McGuinness 19pts.

DUNDALK

Gregory McCaughey (8) led the 64 qualifiers for the Gold Medal when the qualifying competition was held over the first weekend in April.

McCaughey fired three birdies and eight pars on his way to a score of 39pts and took the prize for top qualifier on countback from Danny Gallagher (14) who had two birdies and six pars but also blanked the 11th.

As top seed McCaughey will face the 64th and final qualifier Derek Teather with Gallagher meeting the 63rd seed Davy McDonnell. All first-round matches must be completed by May 9.

Congratulations to Caolan Rafferty who recently won the Laytown and Bettystown Scratch Cup for the third time and to Clem Walshe who finished second in the Rosapenna Junior Scratch Cup.

John McEneaney (23) won the first Wednesday Open in April when he shot 37pts to win the Delux Bathrooms sponsored event with a round that included a birdie two at the ninth. He won by a point from Eugene Hanratty (24).

Wednesday, April 6 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Stableford Competition – Overall: John McEneaney (23) 37pts, Eugene Hanratty (24) 36pts Fergal McEvoy (18, Cloverhill) 35pts. Gross Recognition: Edward Rogers (4) 31pts.

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – Gold Medal Qualifying Leaderboard: Gregory McCaughey (8) 39/19pts, Daniel Gallagher (14) 39/16pts, Barry Cunningham (10) 38/21pts, Brendan Reilly (16) 38/20pts, Connor McCaughey (5) 38/19pts.

Gold Medal First Round Draw:

Gregory McCaughey v Derek Teather, Daniel Gallagher v David McDonnell, Barry Cunningham v Michael McKevitt, Brendan Reilly v Martin Byrne, Connor McCaughey v John Paul Casey, Alan McCabe v Neil Smyth.

Edward Lawrence v Noel Crowe, Sean Reidy v Gerry Campbell, Jim Dwyer v David Lawrence, Sean Matthews v Richard Barry, Stephen Murphy v Michael Noone, Stephen Lynch v Ollie Reilly, Ciaran Johnston v Anthony O'Donoghue, Eoin Hamill v Martin Crosby, David Kelly v Neal Mackel.

Conor Marron v Peter Moran Jnr, Noel McGuinness v Clem Walshe, Joe Flanagan v Gerry Murray, James Rogers v Colin Roche, Patrick G Reilly v Fergal Sexton, Sean O'Sullivan v Niall Sloane, Michael Hamilton v Derek Murdock, John McKeever v Brendan Tinnelly.

Ciaran Sheridan v Michael J Keating, Niall McCaul v Brian McDonnell, P J Dooley v Michael Byrne, Seamus Bailey v Brian Og Renaghan, Matthew McCaughey v Paschal Phelan, Maurice Soraghan v Denis Cunningham, Fearghal Duffy v Aaron Waite, Andrew Shekleton v Conor McClenaghan, Michael Coburn v Noel Reid.