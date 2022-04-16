Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Senior Captain claims victory in impressive fashion

MANNAN CASTLE

Qualifying was back this weekend and maybe the nerves showed in the scores as nobody could break the 40-point barrier. The course is in top class condition, and it was great to see a packed time sheet. A reminder that all winning vouchers are available for collection in the Pro shop

Category Winners 2nd April 2022: Div 1 Patrick Hoey (PH 13) 37pts c/b, Div 2 Fionnan Cassidy (PH 14) 39pts, Div 3 Vincent Duffy (PH 19) 37pts.

Thursday Opens at Mannan Castle are back, book online or call (042) 966 3308. Our Bar and restaurant now open Tuesday through Sunday.

Thursday 24th March winner: Philip McGovern (PH 11) 37pts c/b. Thursday 31st March winner: John Rouiller (PH 14) 38pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Following his drive-in last week Seniors Captain Jimmy McMahon was to the fore in Tuesdays 9 Hole competition winning on countback from newcomer Fergal Brady with a score of 20 points.

A run of four consecutive pars was the foundation of his score. Arthur Mulholland also had 20 points but was subject to a one-shot penalty.

In the opening round of the Kennedy Trophy, being played for the first time since 2019, Mannan Seniors travelled to Ardee Golf Club.

Despite absentees due to covid and other reasons, Denis Murphy's team finished in a strong 4th position of the ten participants.

Denis and his brother David were the top scorers, ably assisted by Jimmy McMahon, Tom White, Terry Doherty, Sam Duffy, Tom Fox and Gerry Smyth. Well done Denis and team.

Senior 9-hole Competition – Tuesday 5th April: 1st Jimmy McMahon (18) 20pts (countback), 2nd Fergal Brady (15) 20pts, 3rd Arthur Mulholland (22) 19pts (20-1).

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

Thirty-two ladies competed for the first qualifying golf competition of the year, sponsored by Sharron Rennick Hairdressers 45 Main Street, Carrickmacross. Eilish Crawely, with a playing handicap of 28, was top of the field with a fantastic score of 39pts.

Eilish made four pars, including two four-point pars on the 6th and 15th hole which helped her card immensely. What a great start to the season for Eilish.

After two fourth place finishes in the last few weeks Madeline Devine finally gets into the winners enclosure, claiming second place with an extremely steady round of golf from tee to green.

Very few mistakes on this girl’s card, six pars including a par on the 18th hole where she dropped a magnificent putt to finish with 38pts.

Jo Morris’s game started with two double bogeys, not an ideal start, but she settled herself and produced five pars on the front nine, carding seven pars in her round to claim third place with 35pts. Our sponsors are important to us, so we ask our members to support our them whenever they can.

Stableford 18 Holes sponsored by Sharon Rennick/The Hairdresser: 1st Eilish Crawely (28) 39pts, 2nd Madeleine Devine (18) 38pts, 3rd Jo Morris (19) 35pts.