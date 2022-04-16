PHOTOS: The Easter Bunny visits the Adult Learning Service in Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery

The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the LMETB Adult Learning Service this week causing great excitement for the children and adults who were doing an arts and crafts programme focused on children’s reading. The room where the workshop took place was at full capacity and the fun of parents and children working together was palpable. The Adult Learning Service provided a Ukrainian speaking member of staff Olga to translate the story being told to the children, so they all understood. The children were in the age range of 3-12 and all joined in the activities. The older children assisted with helping their younger peers.

The workshop was divided into two sections so the adults could learn new skills for engaging their children in reading in English. There were also Irish parents in attendance, and they also supported the children, so the workshop was very integrated. Kinga Byrne the ALO said “We put this course on during the Easter holidays to provide parents and children with a fun workshop. The families were delighted to attend as it gave the children a focus for the first week of the holidays. She went on to say that many of these children and their parents have only been in the country a couple of weeks and these types of activities increase their social outlets and expose the families to using and improving their English. We used art as a medium in order to provide something for all levels of English speaking.

Many of the parents are already doing English classes with Adult Learning Service and this workshop was part of the Family Learning programme to encourage parents to become involved in supporting their childs learning in school. If any families missed the workshop and are interested in any of the classes, please contact the Adult Learning Service at: LMETB Adult Learning Service, text 0860132244 or email:alslouth@lmetb.ie