Easter Sunday's weather for Louth

A wet start in many areas with widespread falls of rain early, followed in turn by heavy showers with the chance of hail.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears.
Breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
Becoming largely dry Sunday night with clear spells.
A cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light southwest breezes.
