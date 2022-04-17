Search

17 Apr 2022

PHOTOS: Centenary of handover of Aiken Barracks in Dundalk

Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was there on the day

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery 

The 27 Infantry Battalion based in Aiken Barracks Dundalk officially marked the Centenary of the Handover of Dundalk Military Barracks (Aiken), last Wednesday. The ceremony commemorated the troops of the Fourth Northern Division, under the command of Commandant General Frank Aiken, who took the surrender of Dundalk Military Barracks on behalf of General Headquarters of the Free State Army at 1400Hrs on 13 April 1922.
The commemoration will consisted of a military parade exiting the Barracks at Quay Street, marching passed St. Gerard’s Square and re-entering the barracks via the Barrack Street gate, symbolising the Fourth Northern Division entering the Barracks in order to take control.
On the day of the commemoration, the Army No 1 band led the military parade and an air force fly past took place. Along with a wreath being laid to mark the anniversary, a plaque was unveiled at Aiken Barracks to commemorate the handover, which was also marked by a speech from Frank Aiken Jnr. Representatives from Louth County Council were also in attendance on the day, with Cathaoirleach Pio Smith making a presentation to Lt Col Colclough of 27 Infantry Batallion to mark the anniversary.

All photos by Arthur Kinahan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media