Dundalk Motors: Our expert reviews the affordable Dacia Duster

We never heard of Dacia in Ireland until just a few years ago. Since then the Duster has been a stellar performer for them with the new Sandero also being a justifiably huge seller.

The package is simple, sell an affordable car. When the Duster arrived it was a huge hit. It was the right SUV shape, had a mix of engines and you could get it in 2WD or 4WD.

There isn’t a car trip you can take nowadays where you won’t encounter a Duster.

The shape has remained pretty constant with the new model tweaking the front and rear lights, making them LEDs, and a new grille design.

In addition, the range of engines produce less CO2 and use less fuel as a result. It is still a petrol or diesel only car, but Dacia have added a bi-fuel, LPG option to their petrol engine.

It is a tank that fits where the spare wheel goes and has a 50ltr capacity.

It really is a neat and novel solution but won’t win you any merit with environmentalists. I, on the other hand, have issues with the constant eradication of providing a spare wheel.

If I get a puncture, I want to be able to fix it and not be stranded at the side of the road waiting for someone to come out to me for something I learned when I first started to drive.

You can also get an automatic EDC gearbox in the TCe 150 petrol model. So, all the bases are covered apart from using some form of electricity be it mild hybrid, hybrid, PHEV or full electric.

Dacia’s first electric offering with be a car called the Spring whose arrival in Ireland is imminent.

There are three trim levels available - Essential, Comfort, and Prestige - with prices starting at €19,990. At a time where every car I get to test seems to be in the over €40k range this is a car that champion’s affordable motoring for the driver.

Go the whole hog and the diesel, Prestige top of the range model with 4WD will cost you €28,290.

Now there is a family car that will meet a family’s need in terms of space and use with its 4WD ability.

I was driving the diesel Comfort model costing €23,390. The Dacia website will list all the features and specification of the car but the ones everyone are interested in are the boot size at 445ltrs, it’ll use 4.9lts/100kms the lowest of any of the engines offered by Dacia in the Duster.

That makes it affordable to own and until recently with the petrol and diesel price madness, affordable to run.

Living with it is pretty easy as it has all the modern features you’d like with smartphone replication, roof rails, central digital infotainment display, reversing camera with sensors, electric windows all round, cruise control and emergency brake assist which is one feature you may have that you may really appreciate someday when it stops you before you can stop yourself.

The inside of the Duster is a world away from the original model and for the money unexpectedly good. It’s well laid out and has proper digital air con controls.

Above them are more buttons not hidden in a digital menu and on top of all that is the infotainment system that doesn’t have you pressing loads of buttons to find & select the feature you want.

The steering wheel falls very easily into your hands and the seating position is reassuringly commanding.

Driving the Duster I remarked before is where the Renault association comes to the fore. It is set-up to be comfortable and you don’t get jarring or much bounce when you hit a pothole or other imperfection. It takes it all in its stride. The steering is overly light but that’s appreciated in town and urban setting for manoeuvrability and parking.

With 115hp available it is no slouch, but it is not a racer, it is not supposed to be. When bends and turns are taken too fast the car leans.

It leans to the point where you say you won’t be doing that again.

That’s not solely a Duster issue and common for crossover/SUVs in general. It is, importantly for me, quiet. Road noise is kept at bay, but I did hear some wind noise at head height that I don’t recall experiencing before. It is a very easy car to drive and undemanding.

I very much doubt there is a Duster driver out there who isn’t happy with their purchase.

It does exactly what it looks like it can do, appeals to the SUV obsessed market, is spectacularly affordable to own & run and has a 3-year 100,000 km warranty that in keeping with Dacia’s principles of keeping things affordable, can be extended only if you want to pay for it as it is not built in.

The Duster is an earnest car and one you could have a mutually respectful relationship with for years and years. It is the mechanical equivalent of a favourite pet that rewards you with loyal service and doesn’t ask for much in return.