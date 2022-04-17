New Roman themed pop up restaurant opening in Dundalk

Man of triumph, Eoin O'Duffy, is returning to Ireland this May to open his new opulent fine dining restaurant
"The Commissioner's Brassiere" in Dundalk at a location soon to be revealed.
Self-professed Latinophile, O'Duffy, wants to bring the refined delights of the ancient Roman Empire to County Louth and charm the laurels off the locals with his eccentric manner and exquisite taste.
Follow the restaurant's progress and book yourself a seat at their official opening from 12th to the 14th of May on their website and social media'.
The Commissioner's Brassiere is an entirely unique dining experience centred around providing a dining experience akin to the great dining experiences of antiquitous Roman opulence.
Reviving not only the grandiosities of the ancient world but also the order and servility of a bygone era; expect stunning munch and a masterly banquet of the sensorial faculties.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.