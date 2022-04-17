Search

17 Apr 2022

New Roman themed pop up restaurant opening in Dundalk

17 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Man of triumph, Eoin O'Duffy, is returning to Ireland this May to open his new opulent fine dining restaurant

"The Commissioner's Brassiere" in Dundalk at a location soon to be revealed.

Self-professed Latinophile, O'Duffy, wants to bring the refined delights of the ancient Roman Empire to County Louth and charm the laurels off the locals with his eccentric manner and exquisite taste.

Follow the restaurant's progress and book yourself a seat at their official opening from 12th to the 14th of May on their website and social media'. 

The Commissioner's Brassiere is an entirely unique dining experience centred around providing a dining experience akin to the great dining experiences of antiquitous Roman opulence.

Reviving not only the grandiosities of the ancient world but also the order and servility of a bygone era; expect stunning munch and a masterly banquet of the sensorial faculties.

