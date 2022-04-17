Search

17 Apr 2022

North Louth: Glenmore AC hosts first Athletics Come & Try Day in Ireland

North Louth: Glenmore AC hosts first Athletics Come & Try Day in Ireland

Reporter:

Jason Newman

17 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Glenmore Athletics Club is to spearhead the first Athletics Come & Try Day for athletes with Down Syndrome in Ireland at their club grounds on Sunday April 24th, from 11am.

First seen in South Africa, the concept aims to give Down Syndrome Athletes the opportunity to develop and showcase their ability through athletics; throwing, jumping, running and walking.

The event is open to everyone from babies to adults with Down Syndrome, as well as those parents and volunteers who would like to develop the accessibility to the sport within their own communities and clubs.

Project leads Glenmore AC, Sanet Jordaan and Tessa van Heerden have worked in conjunction with Down Syndrome Ireland (Louth/Meath Branch), Athletics Ireland, the Louth/Meath Warrior Wolves, supported by Tsenya, to bring this project to Ireland.

Glenmore Athletic Club has always imbodied an incredibly strong ethos of inclusion within their club and in their actions. For years Glenmore has facilitated cross border athletics, offering its facilities for the Leinster Special Olympics, and in 2004 they were host to the Thai & Greek Special Olympic teams visiting Ireland.

Kenneth McBride is Glenmore AC’s current Chairperson and the coach of the Athletics Come and Try Day Ambassador, David O’Hare.

In early 2020 David joined Glenmore AC, where he was welcomed with open arms and thrived in the athletics environment. To date he has represented Ireland at the Trigames in Ferrara, donning the tricolour for the in 100m, 200m and Triathlon (100m, shot put and long jump) events.

Kenneth became David’s coach and although it was the first time training an athlete with Down syndrome, Kenneth made David feel part of the club and a worthy athlete.

“Belief, determination and commitment is what I see in this young athlete,” Kenneth describing it as a pleasure and humbling experience working with David.

With Ambassador David O’Hare pioneering this event, the first of its kind in Ireland, the ambition is to create accessible and sustainable pathways for athletics to be enjoyed by athletes with Down Syndrome as well as allow athletes to reach their sporting potential.

These pathways include developing; club training opportunities, competition opportunities and making existing programmes visible and accessible.

The event is still open to athlete and volunteer registrations.

Easter activities at Dundalk shopping centre today

Cllr McGeough proposes solution to alleviate Ardee gridlock

Ardee Municipal District April meeting

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media