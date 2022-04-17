North Louth: Glenmore AC hosts first Athletics Come & Try Day in Ireland

Glenmore Athletics Club is to spearhead the first Athletics Come & Try Day for athletes with Down Syndrome in Ireland at their club grounds on Sunday April 24th, from 11am.

First seen in South Africa, the concept aims to give Down Syndrome Athletes the opportunity to develop and showcase their ability through athletics; throwing, jumping, running and walking.

The event is open to everyone from babies to adults with Down Syndrome, as well as those parents and volunteers who would like to develop the accessibility to the sport within their own communities and clubs.

Project leads Glenmore AC, Sanet Jordaan and Tessa van Heerden have worked in conjunction with Down Syndrome Ireland (Louth/Meath Branch), Athletics Ireland, the Louth/Meath Warrior Wolves, supported by Tsenya, to bring this project to Ireland.

Glenmore Athletic Club has always imbodied an incredibly strong ethos of inclusion within their club and in their actions. For years Glenmore has facilitated cross border athletics, offering its facilities for the Leinster Special Olympics, and in 2004 they were host to the Thai & Greek Special Olympic teams visiting Ireland.

Kenneth McBride is Glenmore AC’s current Chairperson and the coach of the Athletics Come and Try Day Ambassador, David O’Hare.

In early 2020 David joined Glenmore AC, where he was welcomed with open arms and thrived in the athletics environment. To date he has represented Ireland at the Trigames in Ferrara, donning the tricolour for the in 100m, 200m and Triathlon (100m, shot put and long jump) events.

Kenneth became David’s coach and although it was the first time training an athlete with Down syndrome, Kenneth made David feel part of the club and a worthy athlete.

“Belief, determination and commitment is what I see in this young athlete,” Kenneth describing it as a pleasure and humbling experience working with David.

With Ambassador David O’Hare pioneering this event, the first of its kind in Ireland, the ambition is to create accessible and sustainable pathways for athletics to be enjoyed by athletes with Down Syndrome as well as allow athletes to reach their sporting potential.

These pathways include developing; club training opportunities, competition opportunities and making existing programmes visible and accessible.

The event is still open to athlete and volunteer registrations.