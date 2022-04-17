PICTURES: St Louis students rehearsing for their upcoming show Aladdin

St Louis is gearing up for its first musical since lockdown cruelly shut down their planned 2020 show just six days before it was scheduled to take place.
This year the show is definitely going to happen, and the students, along with their teachers Ms Selena Reynolds and Ms Sonia Mc Eneaney are spending the Easter break rehearsing to ensure all will be ready for Tuesday April 28th, for their opening night of Aladdin.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.