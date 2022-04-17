Search

17 Apr 2022

Carlingford Heritage Centre announce series of concerts

Louth Live Performance Programme

Carlingford Heritage Centre announce series of concerts

Carlingford Heritage Centre announce series of concerts

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Carlingford Heritage Centre say they are delighted to announce a series of concerts in April, May and June as part of Louth County Council's 'Louth Live  Performance Programme'. The centre will be presenting some world class artists to its audience in Carlingford and environs, revelling in the joy of live performance again after such a long Covid-enforced silence.

The concerts are part of an initiative by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to allow the live music and entertainment industry to get back to bringing their music to audiences, bringing audiences to their feet, and also allowing people to attend these special events for free! Bringing music back to where it belongs! 

The centre says they are starting their series with "a classic performance that we  have been hoping to arrange for quite some time". It brings together three internationally acclaimed artists combining voice, cello and piano;

'Airs and Arias', featuring Gavan Ring, Davide Forti and Francesca De Nardi on Sunday 24th April at 4pm.

A world-renowned tenor with Carlingford links, Gavan Ring hails from Cahersiveen in County Kerry.  Gavan's concert highlights include performances with the London Symphony Orchestra at the BBC Proms under Sir Simon Rattle and performances at Wigmore Hall, Opéra Royal de Versailles and Wexford Festival Opera. 

Gavan will be joined by Sonas Duo, a classical duo from Italy now living in Dundalk, featuring Davide Forti on cello and Francesca De Nardi on piano. 'Sonas' is a tribute to the land that hosted them: it means happiness in Gaelic, but it also recalls the Latin verb sonare, combining their love for music in a single concept.  Davide and Francesca have been awarded many prizes for their music including the Elsner Memorial Cup at Feis Ceoil and winning the IMKA International Music Competition. This will be the first time these three talented musicians have performed together, a real coup for Carlingford and a concert not to be missed! 

Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements for the next concerts in May and June! See carlingfordheritagecentre.com for more information. All concerts will be free but please note that numbers are limited due to space and safety. Bookings will be made online on a ‘first-come first-served’ basis. 

Carlingford Heritage say they wish to offer sincere thanks to Louth County Council, Pobal, and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media