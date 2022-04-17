Trip Through Time: When did the Dundalk Gardai move to their present station?

Answers to last week's questions:

When did the Dundalk Gardai move to their present station?

The force moved into their Station at the Crescent in January 1946. The National police force, recruited in February 1922, first arrived in Dundalk as the Civic Guards on October 31, 1922 and took up duty in the former Louth headquarters of the R.I.C. in Anne Street on the following day and the Bridge Street police station sometime later. The British controlled police had left Dundalk on March 29 and Dundalk was patrolled by members of the I..R.A. and a civilian force in the meantime. The Irish Guards did not become known as An Garda Síochána until 1923. The Bridge Street Station was closed after World War 11 and the former Governor's House at the Crescent Jail was renovated, at a cost of approximately £8,000, to become the headquarters of the Dundalk District of An Garda Síochána.

When did speed limit signs in kilometres per hour first appear in Dundalk?



The speed limit law in the Republic changed from being in miles per hour to kilometres on Thursday, January 20, 2005. The signs around the town had been changed after Christmas and there was a lot of speculation that this might cause a confusion for drivers, especially in relation to those from across the Border where limits remained in miles, but it did not create all that much trouble after all! Perhaps this was because the Gardai did not immediately enforce the law too rigorously?



What is the correct name of the birds that appear on the crest of Dundalk Municipal Council?



They do not represent real birds but are heraldic symbols called 'martlets' which have appeared on the crests of various families and towns in Europe from medieval times. The Coat of Arms of the Dundalk Urban District Council was registered at Dublin Castle over fifty years ago, on a suggestion from the Old Dundalk Society. The design of this crest was inspired by an old seal used by the Bailiffs of the town in the fourteenth century.

What does the red band in the shield of the Heraldic Crest of Dundalk represent?



This was suggested by the Chief Herald of Ireland in Dublin Castle when Dundalk officials consulted him about the proposed design in the 1960s. He had said that it was the 'bend' in centre of the coat of arms of Dowdall family who had settled in the Dundalk area in the 13th century.

QUESTIONS for next week



When was the first Maytime Festival held in Dundalk?

Where in Dundalk is St. John's Bridge?

When was the Boyne Rail Viaduct opened for service traffic between Dublin and Dundalk?

Where in Dundalk was the Inn known as 'The Bunch of Grapes' ?