Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 18 April 2022
The death has occurred of Colin Meegan of Carrickedmond, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his nephew Caolan. Beloved son of May and Joe, brother of Gerard, Patrick, David, Michael and Paul and father of Niamh and Oisín. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, daughter, son, girlfriend Nicola, Niamh’s mum Kerry Marie, Oisín’s mum Jennifer, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
House strictly private, please. Please respect the family’s request for privacy. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521. Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
The death has occurred of Mikey Matthews of Bolies, Castlebellingham, Louth
In the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother PJ, 13 weeks ago, and also by his grandfather Attie Matthews. Mikey will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Patrice, father Michael, stepfather Damien, brothers and sisters Conor (Bukie), Millie, Madison and Rachel, grandparents Dodo Matthews and Mary and Pat Murtagh, great-grandmother Bella Murtagh, cousin Ryan McDonnell, girlfriend Brianna, aunts, uncle, cousins, family circle and his truly wonderful friends.
Reposing at home for his extended family and friends from 12 noon on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary's Church, Kilsaran, arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Stabannon Cemetery, proceeding on foot from Stabannon School. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pieta House. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.
May he rest in peace
