Search

18 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 18 April 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 18 April 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 18 April 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

18 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Colin Meegan of Carrickedmond, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his nephew Caolan. Beloved son of May and Joe, brother of Gerard, Patrick, David, Michael and Paul and father of Niamh and Oisín. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, daughter, son, girlfriend Nicola, Niamh’s mum Kerry Marie, Oisín’s mum Jennifer, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House strictly private, please. Please respect the family’s request for privacy. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mikey Matthews of Bolies, Castlebellingham, Louth

In the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother PJ, 13 weeks ago, and also by his grandfather Attie Matthews. Mikey will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Patrice, father Michael, stepfather Damien, brothers and sisters Conor (Bukie), Millie, Madison and Rachel, grandparents Dodo Matthews and Mary and Pat Murtagh, great-grandmother Bella Murtagh, cousin Ryan McDonnell, girlfriend Brianna, aunts, uncle, cousins, family circle and his truly wonderful friends.

Reposing at home for his extended family and friends from 12 noon on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary's Church, Kilsaran, arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Stabannon Cemetery, proceeding on foot from Stabannon School. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pieta House. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media