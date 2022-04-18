Arrest made following incident of alleged child neglect in North East
Gardaí say they are investigating an incident of alleged child neglect in the North East of the country.
In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat, gardaí say that a man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to this incident.
