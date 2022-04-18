Search

18 Apr 2022

Sinn Féin hold annual Easter commemoration in Dundalk

St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshil

Donard McCabe

There was a large turnout, despite the inclement weather conditions, for Sinn Féin’s annual Easter commemoration at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill on Sunday, which was addressed by Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú. The deputy said it was the first time since 2019 that republicans had been able to gather in such numbers for the Easter commemoration which, he said, "allowed people to give the proper dignity and respect, in person, to our patriot dead".

In his speech, Deputy Ó Murchú said that Ireland has "changed utterly" and is "a very different place than it was, even in 2019’" He said that there was now "a real opportunity that should not be squandered to deliver what men and women, for generations, have fought for – a united Ireland".

Referencing the war in Ukraine, the Dundalk TD said: "I am very glad that people in Ireland and around the world are now understanding the difficulties that people face in relation to self-determination, invasion, colonisation and oppression". He said that annually, "fraternal greetings" are sent by republicans at Easter to Catalans, Basques and to Palestinians and this year, he wanted to send fraternal wishes ‘to the people of Ukraine who are suffering under Russian aggression’.

Deputy Ó Murchú said it was important to "remember the sacrifices and struggle that people have gone through. The Ireland we live in is still far from perfect, but it is a better place because of the sacrifices of those who have gone before us. One hundred years ago, we were going through a revolutionary period where there was great hope, but it was followed by a civil war where that hope was dashed.

"We ended up with two conservative states – an apartheid state in the North where nationalists were treated like second class citizens, and a conservative state in the South that has, to this day, absolutely failed its people and has done nothing but stand on the side of vested interests, big business and not on the side of the people".

He said the elections in the North, on May 5, provided an opportunity to change politics in the North and Michelle O’Neill as First Minister ‘would be followed by Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach of a Sinn Féin government for the people, delivering the republican objective of Irish unity, all about equality where there is no room for hate’.

The Louth TD said: "We have all seen the terrible tragedy in Sligo recently and that’s not good enough. We want an Ireland that is a voice for justice, not just domestically, but internationally also’".

