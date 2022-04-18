Brian Kennedy 'excited' about return to Dundalk Gaol

Brian Kennedy who is making a return to the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 7 May shared his delight with his fans about his return to Dundalk, saying he is "very excited about this special wee venue. Up close & Personal!"

In what will be an uplifting and joyful performance, Brian Kennedy will share more stories about his recent adventures. Over the last number of weeks he fundraised for the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through his online performances of the Seaview sessions. During his last visit to the Oriel Centre, his audience was treated to tales of his antics in London with Eddi Reader, his adventures with Riverdance in New York and his cancer battle. After the show Brian delighted all those looking for selfies with him by gamely posing alongside them and bantering away with everyone on their way out.



The Oriel Centre is the perfect venue to showcase Brian’s vocals (and sense of humour!). Tickets are €30 and limited tickets are available for the Oriel Centre and online at www.orielcentre.ie. Other dates coming up in the Oriel Centre include acclaimed violinist Vladimir Jablokov on Saturday 11 June and Cork legends The Frank & Walters on Saturday 22 October. Tickets available from www.orielcentre.ie