Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 19 April 2022

The death has occurred of Kitty Galligan (née Wallace) of Kilbeg, Carlanstown, Kells, Meath, /Annagassan, Louth

Peacefully, after a long illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her two sons, Martin and Patrick, daughters in law, Deirdre and Mary, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday 19th from 1pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 1pm in the Church of the Nativity, Kilbeg. Burial afterwards in Staholmog Cemetery. House private Wednesday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Hearty (née Kelly) of Meadow Grove, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.18th April 2022. May beloved wife of Gerard, loving mother of Aisling, Sinead and Mary and the late Anne, loving Nan of Karl and the late Conall. May will be sadly missed by her daughters, grandson, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church. Burial in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown, Fatima. House private. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Bridget Patricia (Sr. Alexis) Myers of Franciscan Convent, Ballinasloe, Galway / Dundalk, Louth



Formerly of Edenkell, Dundalk, Co.Louth. Pre-deceased by her parents Bridget and Henry, her sisters Mary and Kitty and brothers Tom, Brian and Harry. Deeply regretted by her nephews Harry and John and nieces Mary and Sheena and all her friends, her Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood sisters and staff of the Franciscan Convent.

Reposing in Franciscan Convent Chapel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway on Wednesday, 20th April. Requiem Mass at 11am on 21st April, followed by burial at Creagh Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



