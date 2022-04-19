Louth groups urged  to apply for new Community Centre Fund 

Louth groups are being urged to apply for the new €15 million Community Centre Fund.

Grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 are available for upgrade and refurbishment works to Community Centres, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD announced recently.

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan is encouraging local community groups to apply to the new €15 million capital fund that will support community groups for the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres.

Senator McGreehan said: “Community Centres are at the heart of every community right across our county.

"We need places for people to meet up, to play sport and engage in all sorts of activities whether it is meals for the elderly, indoor soccer or basketball, or providing a space for the local dramatic society to perform.

“This new fund is about supporting them to carry out vital upgrade works as well as enhancing the services and amenities they can provide to persons of all ages in their community.”

The Community Centres Investment Fund will support community groups with the upgrade and development of their Community Centre facilities.

Funding will be available under three categories with grants of between €10k and €300K available:

Category 1: Small scale projects/improvements to facilities - €10,000 to €25,000.

Category 2: Larger scale projects - €25,001 to €100,000.

Category 3: Major projects- €100,001 to €300,000.

Applications under category two and three must include a minimum contribution of five per cent of the total project costs from the applicants own funds.

Funding is available for capital works such as:

Works to improve communal facilities such as kitchen and toilet facilities

Energy retrofitting, new windows / doors / heating systems

Upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas

Works to address safety concerns, including as a result of fire safety audits

Works to improve disability access

Improvements to assist in providing additional or better services to the community such as Meals for the Elderly and youth facilities

Works to develop Community Centres as Social Hubs through the development of Community Cinemas, Youth Hubs and Community Libraries

Essential maintenance works, repairs to roof, etc

There will be a two-stage application process with applicants asked to register their organisation in advance of the formal application process going live.

Registration will open on Tuesday 3rd May 2022, applicants need to register as 'users' on the portal in advance of the application process opening on Tuesday 7th June 2022. The closing date for applications is Thursday 14th July 2022.

The Department will be hosting a number of online information events in May and June 2022 to provide guidance in relation to the application process and details will be released in due course.

Guidelines and a sample application form are now available at www.gov.ie/drcd.

Community Groups are urged to familiarise themselves with the application process and criteria well in advance of submitting their application.