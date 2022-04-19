Search

19 Apr 2022

Dundalk Tidy Towns encourage participation in An Taisce Spring Clean 2022

Dundalk Tidy Towns encourage participation in An Taisce Spring Clean 2022

Reporter:

Jason Newman

19 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Tidy Towns are inviting all residents to join their Spring Clean on the last  weekend in April.

2022 is a very important year for Dundalk.

As a result of the success  of Dundalk in the Supervalu Tidy Towns competition, Dundalk has been nominated to  compete in Ireland’s Best Kept Town Competition.

This all-island competition sees  towns from North and South compete for the title of the best kept town in Ireland. 

The adjudicators visit at an unknown time in May and Tidy Towns are working hard to ensure  Dundalk is looking its best.

The town will be judged on a number of categories  including streets and public areas, residential areas, tidiness, business buildings and  green spaces. 

As part of preparation, they are holding three events during the Spring Clean  Weekend.

The weekend kicks off at 7.00pm on Friday 29th April meeting at Lidl, Avenue  Road.

The following day at 10.00am they will meet at St Helena’s Park and the weekend  will conclude on Sunday 1st May at 10.00am at Lennon’s, Castletown Road. Bags, litter  picks and gloves will be provided. Events will be 90 minutes in duration. 

The group are encouraging all of their Adopt a Patch volunteers to carry out a litter pick in their area over the weekend.

The group say:

"We invite all residents’ associations in Dundalk to  consider a clean up of their area over the weekend.

"For those who cannot  participate, perhaps consider a 2 Minute Street Clean at their own house, perhaps  removing a few weeds along a curb or flower bed or picking up a few pieces of litter. 

"Let’s together make this the year Dundalk becomes Ireland’s Best Kept Town."

For more details check out Dundalk Tidy Towns on Facebook or Instagram or email  dundalktidytowns@gmail.com 

PICTURES: Dundalk Old IRA commemoration held on Easter Sunday

Brian Kennedy 'excited' about return to Dundalk Gaol

Brian Kennedy returns to Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 7 May

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media