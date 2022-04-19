Search

19 Apr 2022

Five arrested following assault on teenage boy in Dundalk

Three have since been charged

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Five people were arrested yesterday following an alleged assault on a teenage boy in Dundalk yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say they responded to an alleged assault in the Dundalk area on Monday 18 April 2022, just after 4pm. A male juvenile in his teens received injuries following the incident and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. 

Five arrests were made following the incident. Three have since been charged. A woman in her 20s, a man in his 20s and also a woman in her teens. They appeared before a sitting of Dundalk District Court earlier today, 19th April 2022. A man in his 50s and a male juvenile in his teens were released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

