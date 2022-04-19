Rape Crisis North East among Louth charities shortlisted in public vote for €300k Permanent TSB Community Fund

Permanent TSB has launched its 2022 public vote to share €300,000 among 6 community-based and national charities to be chosen by customers and the wider community.

Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes and Rape Crisis North East are among 15 Irish community organisations on the final shortlist to receive funding.

Also included in the regional shortlist are Down Syndrome Ireland, Cliona’s Foundation and West of Ireland Alzheimer Foundation.

The shortlisted charities were nominated by colleagues throughout the Permanent TSB network. The national vote to select the 6 winning charities, which can receive up to €50,000 from the Community Fund, is now live.

Permanent TSB customers can vote for their preferred charity or community group through the Permanent TSB mobile app or through its website: https://www.permanenttsb.ie/responsible-business/community-fund/

The vote is also open to the wider community who can vote through the Permanent TSB website.

The 15 shortlisted charities have been placed into groups of 5 according to the Bank’s 3 operational regions – the North and West region; the South and East region; and the Dublin region. Each region will pick 2 of the 6 winners.

Voting closes at 6pm on Thursday, April 21st.

Courtnee Kyle, Permanent TSB Senior Manager Sustainability and Sponsorships, said:

“As a community-based bank, we have a deep and rich connection with villages, towns and cities across Ireland. Enhancing our social impact and connecting with local communities is a key area of focus for the Bank under our recently announced Sustainability Strategy.

"The Community Fund endeavours to do just that by providing funding to community organisations on the ground that are working hard to make a difference.

“We urge everyone to engage and take the time to vote through our app and website to support these organisations in continuing their important work. We are excited to find out who our new partners will be and look forward to helping them elevate their impact.”

Established in 2019, the Permanent TSB Community Fund was established to support communities by providing funding to organisations that are making a positive and meaningful impact on the ground. Since it started, the fund has contributed more than €1.5 million to organisations throughout Ireland.

Beneficiaries of the Permanent TSB Community Fund in 2021 included: Women’s Aid, Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Solas Cancer Support (South Eastern Cancer Foundation), Irish Guide Dogs For The Blind, Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit and Breast Cancer Ireland.

More than 150,000 votes were cast by the Irish public through Permanent TSB’s website and mobile App last year.