Search

19 Apr 2022

Bus Éireann sponsor new jackets for Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes

Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes provide services for free in Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan

Bus Éireann sponsor new jackets for Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes

Linda Moore, Bernard McEvoy and Seamus Gregory, volunteers with Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Bus Éireann have this week launched their sponsorship of new jackets for Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes, the not for profit volunteer motorcycle transportation organisation, that provides a service to hospitals in the northeast with the collection and transport of blood, medication, x-rays and infant milk.

Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes provide their services for free throughout counties Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. They also pick-up and deliver at NHS facilities across the border in County Fermanagh, as well as networking closely with partner volunteer Blood Bike Groups throughout Ireland, north and south, to provide the fastest most efficient and safest pick-up and delivery service for hospitals.

Above: Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes volunteer Seamus Gregory outside Drogheda Bus Station in his new jacket

Bus Éireann says it is delighted to sponsor the new jackets for Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes. For more information on their volunteer services or to donate to their charity, visit http://www. cuchulainnbloodbikes.ie/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media