Bus Éireann sponsor new jackets for Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes

Linda Moore, Bernard McEvoy and Seamus Gregory, volunteers with Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes
Bus Éireann have this week launched their sponsorship of new jackets for Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes, the not for profit volunteer motorcycle transportation organisation, that provides a service to hospitals in the northeast with the collection and transport of blood, medication, x-rays and infant milk.
Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes provide their services for free throughout counties Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. They also pick-up and deliver at NHS facilities across the border in County Fermanagh, as well as networking closely with partner volunteer Blood Bike Groups throughout Ireland, north and south, to provide the fastest most efficient and safest pick-up and delivery service for hospitals.
Above: Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes volunteer Seamus Gregory outside Drogheda Bus Station in his new jacket
Bus Éireann says it is delighted to sponsor the new jackets for Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes. For more information on their volunteer services or to donate to their charity, visit http://www. cuchulainnbloodbikes.ie/
