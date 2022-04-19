Search

19 Apr 2022

Arlee House in Dundalk holds Easter fundraiser for sensory garden

Arlee House is an adult respite service located in Dundalk

Ian Derek Doyle - service user, Oliver Hanratty - service user, Tracey Maguire- Head of Operations, Peter Paul McShane - service user, Danielle O’Neill- Scheme Manager, Ruairí Ó Murchú TD

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Staff and residents at Arlee House, an adult respite service located in Dundalk have raised €1,950 during an Easter raffle and party to raise funds for their sensory and activities garden project. 

The money will be put towards enhancing the existing garden and transforming it into a welcoming space where residents of all abilities can go to exercise, relax, grow their own fruit and vegetables and more. The Praxis Care service works with individuals who are diagnosed with autism and/or an intellectual disability. 

The party welcomed a mix of those who attend the service, their friends and families, as well as staff. Anne Campbell and Ruairí Ó Murchú TD from Sinn Fein, Dundalk South also made an appearance at the event. Ruairí Ó Murchú said: "we heard that the event was happening and we were delighted to attend. After COVID, it’s great to celebrate as a community. As a politician, it’s nice to come out to events and see first-hand the impact of services such as Praxis Care on the wider community’’.

Activities included a local DJ accommodated by lots of singing and dancing, the raffle draw, a delicious tea party and even a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny himself. To top it all off the sun managed to stay out all day long! Service user Oliver Hanratty commented on the day, "I loved getting to see all my friends. The speeches were brilliant as well!’’ Service user Peter Paul McShane said his favourite part of the day was "talking to people and seeing the Easter Bunny!’’

