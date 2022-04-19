Dundalk man who called gardai rats had case struck out

A 41 year old man who was arrested for public order offences after he acted aggressively towards gardaí and called them rats, had his case struck out at Dundalk district court last week after making a €500 donation to the Little Blue Heroes charity.

Ryan English with an address at Hill View, O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on January 23rd last.

The court was told last Wednesday that the defendant became quite aggressive with gardai who had responded to the call and followed them out of the house and continued to act in a threatening manner.

He was highly intoxicated and called the officers 'rats'.

The Defence solicitor said his client was at home and became boisterous and had clearly caused annoyance to his neighbours but he stressed that the 41 year old has a solid work history and "a generally responsible outlook".

Judge Deirdre Gearty said Mr. English's behaviour was atrocious but struck out the charges on €500 being handed into court for Little Blue Heroes.