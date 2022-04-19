Iarnród Éireann seeking train drivers for Dundalk
Iarnród Éireann are planning to recruit a number of train drivers for locations across the country, including in Dundalk.
According to job details shared by Iarnród Éireann, candidates must be willing to work various shift patterns, including weekend work, on a salary scale that can reach a maximum of €60k per annum. Iarnród Éireann say that successful candidates will develop full operational knowledge prior to qualification as part of the Train Driver Training programme.
Applications are being sought for the following locations:
Minimum applicant requirements include the condition that applicants must meet European Train Driver Licensing requirements with a minimum of 9 years full time education and must be over the age of 20.
For more information on the role and how to apply, see here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.