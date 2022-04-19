Search

19 Apr 2022

Iarnród Éireann seeking train drivers for Dundalk

Iarnród Éireann recruiting trainee drivers across number of locations

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Iarnród Éireann are planning to recruit a number of train drivers for locations across the country, including in Dundalk. 

According to job details shared by Iarnród Éireann, candidates must be willing to work various shift patterns, including weekend work, on a salary scale that can reach a maximum of €60k per annum. Iarnród Éireann say that successful candidates will develop full operational knowledge prior to qualification as part of the Train Driver Training programme.

Applications are being sought for the following locations:

  • Dublin
  • DART
  • Cork
  • Drogheda
  • Dundalk
  • Limerick
  • Galway
  • Mallow
  • Portlaoise
  • Sligo
  • Waterford

Minimum applicant requirements include the condition that applicants must meet European Train Driver Licensing requirements with a minimum of 9 years full time education and must be over the age of 20.

For more information on the role and how to apply, see here.

News

