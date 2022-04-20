Dundalk gardai seize overweight HGV with no licence or insurance

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit say that they recently conducted a joint checkpoint with the RSA were they stopped a HGV.
It was found that the driver had no licence or insurance, no tachograph & the HGV was overweight with an unsecured load.
The vehicle was seized. Proceedings to follow.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit conducted a joint checkpoint with the RSA recently when they stopped this HGV. It was found that the driver had no license or insurance, no tachograph & the HGV was overweight with an unsecured load.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 20, 2022
The vehicle was seized. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/WOO4olYb5q
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.