Dundalk Chamber launches business growth training programme

Dundalk Chamber Skillnet and Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have launched a business training programme aimed at supporting member companies optimise their growth strategy.

The programme has been developed around the four key pillars of leadership, strategy, sales and branding.

Delivered over a four week period in May, the programme is free to chamber members and aims to support SMEs, entrepreneurs and managers.

Aidan Callan, network manager Dundalk Chamber Skillnet said the programme is designed to be practical and thought provoking.

"We’ve put together a line up of expert speakers, all subject matter experts in their respective fields", Mr Callan said.

"The pillars examine growth mindset, strategic planning and execution with a strong emphasis on utilising technology.

"We explore selling and exporting capabilities beyond Brexit along with developing a brand to market for growth.

"This is a high value, impactful programme which we are pleased to offer to Chamber members free of charge."

Thomas McDonagh, director UHY FDW, Treasurer Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and Dundalk Chamber Skillnet promoter added: "Our members have faced significant challenges over the last number of years as a result of the pandemic, Brexit and with inflation now running at a 20 year high, the cost of running a business is becoming prohibitive.

"The objective of this programme to support our members in developing a growth strategy and to encourage them to think strategically in how they plan on growing their business."

The Optimise your Business Growth programme commences on Tuesday 3rd May. For more information contact info@dundalkskillnet.ie