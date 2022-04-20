Search

20 Apr 2022

Dundalk Chamber launches business growth training programme

Dundalk Chamber launches business growth training programme

Aidan Callan Network Manager Dundalk Chamber Skillnet and Thomas McDonagh Dundalk Chamber Treasurer and Skillnet Promoter.

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Dundalk Chamber Skillnet and Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have launched a business training programme aimed at supporting member companies optimise their growth strategy.

The programme has been developed around the four key pillars of leadership, strategy, sales and branding.

Delivered over a four week period in May, the programme is free to chamber members and aims to support SMEs, entrepreneurs and managers.

Aidan Callan, network manager Dundalk Chamber Skillnet said the programme is designed to be practical and thought provoking.

"We’ve put together a line up of expert speakers, all subject matter experts in their respective fields", Mr Callan said.

"The pillars examine growth mindset, strategic planning and execution with a strong emphasis on utilising technology.

"We explore selling and exporting capabilities beyond Brexit along with developing a brand to market for growth.

"This is a high value, impactful programme which we are pleased to offer to Chamber members free of charge."

Thomas McDonagh, director UHY FDW, Treasurer Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and Dundalk Chamber Skillnet promoter added: "Our members have faced significant challenges over the last number of years as a result of the pandemic, Brexit and with inflation now running at a 20 year high, the cost of running a business is becoming prohibitive.

"The objective of this programme to support our members in developing a growth strategy and to encourage them to think strategically in how they plan on growing their business."

The Optimise your Business Growth programme commences on Tuesday 3rd May. For more information contact info@dundalkskillnet.ie

Iarnród Éireann seeking train drivers for Dundalk

Iarnród Éireann recruiting trainee drivers across number of locations

Louth Contemporary Music Society returns to live music

Louth Contemporary Music Society presents asleep, wind, voice, poe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media