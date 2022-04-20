Go ahead given for 108 bed nursing home in Omeath

Louth County Council have given the go ahead for a 108 bed nursing home in Omeath. ML Quinn Construction Ltd have been granted conditional planning permission for the development at the site of the former Táin Holiday Village in Omeath.

Planning was granted in November 2019 for the change of use of the former Táin Holiday Village in Omeath to a 65 bedroom nursing home. In October 2021, the developer submitted a new planning application with Louth County Council, seeking permission to increase the number of bedrooms in the permitted nursing home from 65 to 108 and facilitate the provision of associated communal facilities.

The new application sought permission for the refurbishment of the existing derelict dwelling and erection of five two storey buildings, to accommodate 34 designated assisted living/step down units comprising 12 one bedroom units and 22 two bedroom units; and the repurposing and change of use of the existing swimming pool building to facilitate the provision of a community hub/day car clinic.

Further information was sought on the proposed development in November 2021 and was submitted to Louth County Council on 25 February, with the local authority giving the go ahead on 14 April for the new development to go ahead.