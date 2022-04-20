Gardai investigate thefts from cars in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating two thefts from cars that occurred over the weekend in the town.
The first incident occurred in Rampart lane, on Saturday 16th April 2022 at approximately 20:00pm.
No arrest have been made at this time, investigations ongoing.
The second incident also occurred on Rampart lane, on Sunday 17th April 2022 at approximately 16:00pm.
A number of items were taken in the course of this incident, investigations ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.
