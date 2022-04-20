Search

20 Apr 2022

Friends of Ardee Bog celebrate World Curley Day

20 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Friends of Ardee Bog (FAB) will host a public celebration of Curlews, the challenges they face,
and the ways these iconic birds interact with the imagination to enrich our lives.

FAB will share some of the music, art, and ideas inspired by Curlews.

Tomorrow, Thursday April 21st, visitors to Ardee Library will be welcomed by members of the community group dressed as Curlews.

Their striking costumes were designed by Rachel Murphy for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Curlews are one of the most iconic birds of the Irish countryside, but the Curlew Task Force has
reported that there has been a 96% decline in numbers since the 1980s.1

The Curlew is on the Red List of endangered birds and in danger of extinction in Ireland.2

In 2021 only 34 breeding pairs were confirmed in Ireland.

Three Curlews are feeding and possibly nesting in Ardee Bog, a FAB spokesperson claimed.

“We are running out of time. Curlews are on the brink of extinction in Ireland", said Anne Lennon, Friends of Ardee Bog, Curlew monitoring team

"We have a moral obligation to protect the habitat that supports Curlews.

"Imagine Ireland without the unique call of the Curlew?” 

News

