20 Apr 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault on woman at River Boyne in Louth

Assault took place on Tuesday

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Gardaí say their appeal for witnesses to an assault on a woman at the River Boyne in Drogheda on Tuesday morning still stands.

The assault is said to have taken place at the Old Bridge area of Drogheda, where a woman in her 40s suffered injuries after a man attacked her while she was out for a walk with her dog, on the boardwalk beside the River Boyne shortly before 9am.   

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing. 
 

