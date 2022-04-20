Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault on woman at River Boyne in Louth
Gardaí say their appeal for witnesses to an assault on a woman at the River Boyne in Drogheda on Tuesday morning still stands.
The assault is said to have taken place at the Old Bridge area of Drogheda, where a woman in her 40s suffered injuries after a man attacked her while she was out for a walk with her dog, on the boardwalk beside the River Boyne shortly before 9am.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
