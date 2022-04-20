MEP Chris MacManus visits Dundalk IT

(L-R): Paddy Malone (Dundalk Chamber), Chris MacManus MEP, Ruairí Ó Murchú TD , Frankie Watters (Dundalk Chamber) and Aidan Browne (Head of Innovation at the Regional Development Centre in DKIT) .
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended Dundalk Chamber for their work in supporting businesses and economic development in the town and has called for the Irish Government and EU to engage with the British Government to ensure that the Nationality and Borders Bill is reversed.
The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after meeting with Chamber representatives Paddy Malone and Frankie Watters and Aidan Browne of DKIT, alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú.
“It is vital that the Irish Government and the EU engage with the British Government to ensure that this Bill is reversed so that there is no return to a hard border for anyone living anywhere in Ireland.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.