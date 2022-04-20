Louth motorists driving over €17 million worth of ‘zombie’ cars

Car history check company MotorCheck.ie says that Louth motorists are driving over €17 million worth salvaged and written off vehicles imported into Ireland from the UK.

In what it calls the first major cross border analysis of salvaged and written off vehicles imported into the Republic of Ireland from the UK, MotorCheck says that over 39,336 affected vehicles had been imported into the Republic of Ireland. At today’s values, the market value of those affected is €17,641,382 in Louth alone and €318 Million across the Republic of Ireland.

MotorCheck says that examples of what it calls "zombie cars"- those brought back to life but not correctly identified as insurance write offs or ex-salvage, were found currently for sale privately and on car dealer's forecourts with "All Clear" histories. The research conducted by Motorcheck, as seen on last night's RTÉ Primetime, represents, it says, a potentially serious safety concern and financial liability. It warns motorists about this issue and the risks associated with buying a used car in the Republic of Ireland.

Despite the introduction of new Brexit linked import charges, the number of vehicles imported from the UK to the Republic of Ireland remains high. In 2021 over 83,000 vehicles have been imported with a total of 457,000 coming across the water over the past 4 years. In an effort to understand the prevalence of the issue in cars being imported, MotorCheck embarked on what it calls the largest single cross border analysis of vehicles ever carried out between the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

Shane Teskey, co-founder of MotorCheck commented:

“As of today, we know that almost 40,000 Zombie cars have been imported into the Republic of Ireland – those brought back to life but not necessarily identified as insurance write offs or ex-salvage. This equates to €318M leaving traders or their owners to foot the bill when the car’s true history is discovered. With used car prices rising in Ireland as much as 50%, it’s more important than ever that car dealers and private buyers are made aware of a vehicles hidden history before they pay well over the fair market value for a potentially dangerous ex-write off”.

