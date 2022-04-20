Man stole two hot cooked chickens from Dundalk supermarket

Dundalk courthouse
A 53 year old widower with no previous convictions who stole two hot cooked-chickens from Dunnes Stores in the Marshes Shopping Centre, had the charge against him dismissed under the Probation Act at Dundalk district court last week.
James McDonagh with an address at Naughton Close, Dundalk admitted theft arising out of the incident on January 23rd last.
Judge Deirdre Gearty heard the goods were recovered in a saleable condition.The defence solicitor stressed that his client had a clean criminal record and described it as "a momentary lapse".
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.