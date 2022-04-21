Dundalk Brownies had a great time at the circus!

Dundalk Brownies enjoyed their recent trip to Fossett's Circus.
The Brownies especially enjoyed getting to meet and take pictures with their favorite clown!
Dundalk Brownies are a brand new unit of the Irish Girl Guides who have had a very busy first six months despite Covid.
They are aways looking for new members, girls aged seven to nineyears old as well as adult helpers.
If you are interested you can contact Chris on
085 838 3875.
