Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 21 April 2022

The death has occurred of Paddy Byrne of Stephenstown, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully, in the Louth County Hospital on 20 April 2022. Paddy, much loved husband of the late Mary (nee Rooney), son of the late Peter and Molly Byrne, dear father of Jacinta, Kevin, Rita, Anne, David, Paul, Carol, Irene and Teresa. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister of May and the late Mairead, sons-in-law, daughter in law, brother in law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Mc Geough's Funeral Home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 11.30am, via Stephenstown, arriving for Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to North Louth Hospice. House private. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Cox of Corbliss, Ardee, Louth



On April 20 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Tony is predeceased by his father Joe, mother Lillian and his sister Thérese. He will be sadly missed by the extended Cox and Carpenter families.

Tony will repose in Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Saturday 23 April from 11am with removal at 1:30pm to St. Michael's Church, Darver. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Millicent Cunningham (née Price) of Fatima Drive, Dundalk, Louth



On Wednesday 20 April 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Formerly of Prestwich, Manchester, England. Predeceased by her husband Gerard, daughter Doris McArdle, parents John and Doris, brother Haig and sister Pauline. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Alan, David, Gerard and Vincie, daughter Millicent Murray, brother Kevin, sister June, son in-law Eugene, daughters in-law Angela, Eileen and Margaret, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great- granddaughter, her close and great friends Denise and Thomas, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Fatima Drive from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. House private for family only on Friday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmore (née O'Hanlon) of “Craigside” Main St, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 19 April 2022. Bridie much loved wife of the late Danny, dear mother of Paul, Áine, Mark and Leontia and devoted granny of Chloe, Jade and Eve.Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Seamus O’Hanlon, sons-in-law Harry Todd and the late John Caheny, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Mary, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock arriving for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maura McKeown of Derryane, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Dundalk, Louth



Formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth on 18 April 2022. Maura passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, at her home. Predeceased by her father Patrick Mc Keown and her mother Christina Mc Keown (nee White). Deeply regretted by her cousins, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday 22 April from 1.00pm to 3.00pm. Arriving for 10am Requiem Mass Saturday in Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church, Burial to follow on Monday 25 April in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

May she rest in peace



