Search

21 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 21 April 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 21 April 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 21 April 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

21 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Paddy Byrne of Stephenstown, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully, in the Louth County Hospital on 20 April 2022. Paddy, much loved husband of the late Mary (nee Rooney), son of the late Peter and Molly Byrne, dear father of Jacinta, Kevin, Rita, Anne, David, Paul, Carol, Irene and Teresa. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister of May and the late Mairead, sons-in-law, daughter in law, brother in law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Mc Geough's Funeral Home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 11.30am, via Stephenstown, arriving for Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to North Louth Hospice. House private. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Cox of Corbliss, Ardee, Louth

On April 20 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Tony is predeceased by his father Joe, mother Lillian and his sister Thérese. He will be sadly missed by the extended Cox and Carpenter families.

Tony will repose in Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Saturday 23 April from 11am with removal at 1:30pm to St. Michael's Church, Darver. Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Millicent Cunningham (née Price) of Fatima Drive, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday 20 April 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Formerly of Prestwich, Manchester, England. Predeceased by her husband Gerard, daughter Doris McArdle, parents John and Doris, brother Haig and sister Pauline. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Alan, David, Gerard and Vincie, daughter Millicent Murray, brother Kevin, sister June, son in-law Eugene, daughters in-law Angela, Eileen and Margaret, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great- granddaughter, her close and great friends Denise and Thomas, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Fatima Drive from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. House private for family only on Friday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmore (née O'Hanlon) of “Craigside” Main St, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 19 April 2022. Bridie much loved wife of the late Danny, dear mother of Paul, Áine, Mark and Leontia and devoted granny of Chloe, Jade and Eve.Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Seamus O’Hanlon, sons-in-law Harry Todd and the late John Caheny, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Mary, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock arriving for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maura McKeown of Derryane, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Dundalk, Louth

Formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth on 18 April 2022. Maura passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, at her home. Predeceased by her father Patrick Mc Keown and her mother Christina Mc Keown (nee White). Deeply regretted by her cousins, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday 22 April from 1.00pm to 3.00pm. Arriving for 10am Requiem Mass Saturday in Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church, Burial to follow on Monday 25 April in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media