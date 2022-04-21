Search

21 Apr 2022

Cllr Reilly says safety issue persists on Dundalk- Armagh Road

Cllr Reilly says safety issue persists on Dundalk- Armagh Road

John Reilly

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Kilcurry based councillor John Reilly has made his concerns known at the last number of County Council meetings regarding the lack of a footpath at the entrance to the Carnbeg Hotel on the Armagh Rd.

The recent road realignment has left the pedestrians using the hotel in a precarious situation.

Cllr Reilly claims that they have to walk right onto the very busy road and cross with no traffic calming measures.

Last week, Cllr Reilly came across about seven asylum seekers walking home to the hotel in the evening time and walking on the road in the face of oncoming traffic.

The hotel is currently leased by the Department of Justice and is being used as a place of residence for asylum seekers and refugees.

Dundalk Chamber launches business growth training programme

On speaking with the asylum seekers, Cllr Reilly says he learned that they completely agreed with him on there being a road safety issue on this stretch of road.

Cllr Reilly was informed that the Department of Justice has organised a mini bus twice daily for the refugees to go in and out of town.

He says that his in itself confirms that the department is aware that there is a severe safety issue on this road.

Cllr Reilly strongly believes that a more permanent solution needs to be found but with the current war in Ukraine, the refugee numbers are only going to increase which means something needs to be done about this stretch of road's pedestrian safety issue.

Cllr Reilly says that as a local councillor in this area, he sees first hand the pedestrian problem that this road realignment has caused and action needs to be taken sooner rather than later before a serious fatality occurs.

Gardai investigate thefts from cars in Dundalk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media