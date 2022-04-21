Dundalk Photo Exhibition returns to the Basement Gallery

Left behind by Dave Donlon
After a two year hiatus the Dundalk Photo Exhibition is back on Saturday 23rd April opening at 6 o'clock in the Basement Gallery Town hall for 2 weeks.
On opening night they will have esteemed Kilkenny photographer Seamus Costelloe judging the winning images in both colour and Monochrome from over 120 images.
Seamus will have the task of awarding the overall winning image.
Everyone is welcome on opening night at 6pm and refreshments will be served.
If you have an interest in photography and are thinking of joining the club next season the exhibition is a great chance to meet members and find out what happens during the photographic year.
