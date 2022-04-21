Search

21 Apr 2022

Louth senator welcomes moves to make stalking and non-fatal strangulation standalone offences

Donard McCabe

21 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Louth senator, Erin McGreehan, has welcomed moves by Government who have approved the Department of Justice to draft legislation to make stalking and non-fatal strangulation standalone offences. In a statement today, Senator McGreehan says that the introduction of these new offences of stalking and non-fatal strangulation, "form part of the Government’s zero tolerance approach to domestic, sexual and gender based violence, and will be key actions in the Third National Strategy".   

Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers first brought forward legislation to make stalking a criminal offence in the Seanad last year. Senator McGreehan co-signed the bill with her party colleague Senator Chambers.  Senator McGreehan commented, “As one of the signatures of the Bill I am very proud to have been part of this major change in Department of Justice policy. Stalking is an extremely serious and intrusive crime that can cause devastating psychological distress. It may also be a precursor to acts of physical violence. Evidence suggests that having a specific offence leads to greater public awareness and to an increase in the number of cases being reported and prosecuted.”  

Senator McGreehan added, “Strangulation is highly prevalent in domestic abuse and frequently used as a tool of coercion, often accompanied by threats to kill. While choking and strangling are already illegal, it is hoped that creating this new offence will encourage victims to come forward and report what has happened to them.” 

