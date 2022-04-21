Search

21 Apr 2022

Cllr McKevitt slams dumping of rubbish at Gyles Quay in north Louth

Calls on people to respect area

Cllr McKevitt slams dumping of rubbish at Gyles Quay in north Louth

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

21 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Councillor Andrea McKevitt has said that people leaving rubbish behind them at Gyles Quay is "totally unacceptable, people need to be more responsible for themselves and not expect others to pick up after them."

The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor made the comment to the Dundalk Democrat after a social media post she made yesterday, where she called out those responsible for leaving empty pizza boxes on the wall at Gyles Quay. In her post Cllr McKevitt said: "Walking this evening, seen these pizza boxes left on the wall at Gyles Quay, we popped them into the bin 10m away, obviously this was too much for some. This is so infuriating #binit."

Speaking to the Democrat today, Cllr McKevitt commented that, "unfortunately this is not an isolated incident, all too often people irresponsibly dispose of their rubbish in our areas of natural beauty. I cannot say for definite what happened here, but one can only assume that people came out to eat their pizzas on the wall at Gyles Quay, packed up and headed off leaving the empty pizza boxes behind them, when a bin was 10 metres away and had ample room for this rubbish.

She continued, "This is totally unacceptable, people need to be more responsible for themselves and not expect others to pick up after them. It is particularly annoying to see this dumping take place here given the trojan efforts undertaken by many locals and the newly established tidy towns committee, who all endeavour to keep our area clean and tidy. All we can ask is that people respect our areas, bin your rubbish or take it home with you, lets work together to keep our areas litter free."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media