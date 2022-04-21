Cllr McKevitt slams dumping of rubbish at Gyles Quay in north Louth

Councillor Andrea McKevitt has said that people leaving rubbish behind them at Gyles Quay is "totally unacceptable, people need to be more responsible for themselves and not expect others to pick up after them."

The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor made the comment to the Dundalk Democrat after a social media post she made yesterday, where she called out those responsible for leaving empty pizza boxes on the wall at Gyles Quay. In her post Cllr McKevitt said: "Walking this evening, seen these pizza boxes left on the wall at Gyles Quay, we popped them into the bin 10m away, obviously this was too much for some. This is so infuriating #binit."

Speaking to the Democrat today, Cllr McKevitt commented that, "unfortunately this is not an isolated incident, all too often people irresponsibly dispose of their rubbish in our areas of natural beauty. I cannot say for definite what happened here, but one can only assume that people came out to eat their pizzas on the wall at Gyles Quay, packed up and headed off leaving the empty pizza boxes behind them, when a bin was 10 metres away and had ample room for this rubbish.

She continued, "This is totally unacceptable, people need to be more responsible for themselves and not expect others to pick up after them. It is particularly annoying to see this dumping take place here given the trojan efforts undertaken by many locals and the newly established tidy towns committee, who all endeavour to keep our area clean and tidy. All we can ask is that people respect our areas, bin your rubbish or take it home with you, lets work together to keep our areas litter free."