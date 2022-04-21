Search

21 Apr 2022

Man accused of abusive behaviour had charges struck out

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

A 43 year old north Louth man who did not respond when gardaí asked him for his name, became abusive towards them and used offensive words, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Alan Lenaghan with an address at Rassan, Hackballscross was before the court charged with being intoxicated in a public place, using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to provide his name and address to a garda on Park Street, Dundalk on March 20th last.

The defence solicitor said her client was very embarrassed to be before the court and regretted his actions on the night.

When Judge Deirdre Gearty asked if he had anything to say Mr. Lenaghan replied "I want to apologise".

When he confirmed that he has children, the judge responded "It's not a great example to them is it?".

After being told the defendant had €300 euro in charity, Judge Gearty struck out the charges and directed the money go to Little Blue Heroes.

News

