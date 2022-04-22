Dundalk gardai seize car of driver using UK provisional licence

Dundalk RPU were on patrol last tonight when they found the driver of a car revving their engine & speeding in carpark.
They were stopped & it was found that the driver had a UK Provisional licence, which is not valid.
The car was seized.
Proceedings to follow.
