Search

22 Apr 2022

Dundalk union donates €10k to Ireland for Ukraine fundraiser

Dundalk union donates €10k to Ireland for Ukraine fundraiser

UNITE Dundalk Branch Secretary Willie Quigley

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

22 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

The Dundalk 0327 Branch of UNITE the Union have made a €10,000 donation to Ireland for Ukraine fundraising.

Branch Secretary Willie Quigley got unanimous support for the donation when he raised the Ireland for Ukraine fundraiser which Irish Red Cross are involved in at the recent Branch AGM where he was re-elected to serve for another three year term.

He spoke about the terror, torture, death and destruction that the people of Ukraine are suffering along with the thousands who are fleeing for their life to other countries like Ireland after their homes were bombed to rubble.

UNITE 0327 Branch make donations annually to worthy causes and charities or organisations that cater for the youth.

The needs of such groups have increased since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

At Christmas gone by, the branch donated €13,000 across a range of these worthy causes which is separate from the Ukraine donation.

UNITE General Secretary Sharon Graham has encouraged branches and members to support the stricken people of Ukraine.

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Louth senator welcomes moves to make stalking and non-fatal strangulation standalone offences

Court orders restraining stalking behaviours without a criminal prosecution to be introduced

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media