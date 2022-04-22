South Louth: St Colmcille’s National School Parents Action Group defer planned protest at minister's constituency office

The Parents Action Group of St Colmcille’s National School, Tullydonnell, Togher, Co. Louth, have decided to defer a planned protest, outside the Constituency Office of Minister of State Ms. Josepha Madigan TD, Minister for Special Education and Inclusion, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd April in her office in Churchtown, Dublin 14.
The decision to defer was taken after contact from the Department of Education and Skills which has resulted in agreement for a meeting to take place, in St. Colmcille’s National School, next week between the Department of Education and Skills, parents and school management.
The Parents Action Group hopes that these talks will be productive and result in positive measures to support their children integrate into mainstream education.
