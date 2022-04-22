Division 3A Roundup: Huge wins for Lannleire and Glyde Rangers

Hollywood Developments Division 3A Round 2

LANNLEIRE 1-17 NAOMH MALACHI 1-5

Lannleire bounced back from their opening day defeat as they proved too strong for Naomh Malachi in Dunleer last Saturday evening.

The hosts were always on top in this encounter and a goal from Paul Callan helped them record their first win of the Division 3A season.

The first half saw the Dunleer men establish a firm grip on the game as points from Colin Murphy (4) and Callan (3) saw them build up a 0-9 to 0-3 lead going into the interval.

The Mid Louth side continued to dominate after the break and they added a further eight points, including five from Killian Gregory, to go with Callan’s goal as they eased home by 12 points.

The Malachis battled to the end and they earned some consolation in the form of a goal from Emmet Mullen.

LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Caoimhin Maher, Darragh Goodman, Kyle van Rijhn; Jack Maguire, Paul Doyle; Darragh Malone (0-1), Mark Dunne, Colin Murphy (0-8); Killian Gregory (0-5), Bob Murphy, Paul Callan (1-3). Subs: Briain McGuinness for T Doyle; Alan Murphy for B Murphy; Gary Monaghan for M Dunne; Aaron McArdle for C Maher.

NH MALACHI: Liam McCann; Aaron Mulholland, Stephen Burns, Aaron Gogarty; David Begley, Brendan McShane, Conall Stafford; Kevin McShane, Paudie McLoughlin; Donal Begley, Kevin Rogers, Emmet Mullen (1-0); Shane Rogers (0-3), Paudie Moley (0-2), Jamie Kelly. Subs: Mark Meegan for Stafford; Paul Burke for K Rogers; Donal Mulholland for Gogarty.

GLYDE RANGERS 1-16 WESTERNS 0-11

Glyde Rangers made it two wins from two games at the start of the Division 3A campaign as they had too much for a determined Westerns side at Tallanstown on Saturday evening.

A goal after just two minutes set the hosts on their way to an eight point victory as they followed up last week’s win over Naomh Malachi.

At the break it was 1-8 to 0-4 for Glyde, with Aidan McGarrell scoring three points for the visitors. The Reaghstown side continued to battle in the second half and had scores from Patrick Kerley, Anthony Durnin and Ryan Duffy. However, Glyde always remained in charge and ran out deserving winners.

WESTERNS: Jack McEvoy; Benny Harlin, James Ward, Roan Gallagher; John Murray (0-1), Andy Murray, Adam Duffy; Anthony Durnin (0-2), Mick Martin; James Cahill, Peter Shields, Patrick Kerley (0-2); Aidan McGarrell (0-3), Dermot McArdle (0-1), Ryan Duffy (0-2). Subs: Conor McEllin for A Murray, Terence Sweeney for P Shields, Conor Smyth for B Harlin, Peter Shields for T Sweeney.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Pauric Kearney, Lee Finnegan, Peter Duffy; Barry Brennan, Conor Sheridan, Tadgh Kellett (0-1); Brian Duffy (0-1), Ciaran Sheridan (1-0); Cillian Gallagher (0-1), Killian Scott, Aaron Devlin (0-1); Alan Kirk (0-2), Trevor O’Brien (0-5), Oisin Lynch (0-5). Subs: Dylan Kearney for K Scott, Fiachra Sheridan for B Duffy.